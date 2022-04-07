OFFICIAL: Real Madrid Renew Claudia Florentino’s Contract Until 2023

Real Madrid have officially extended Claudia Florentino’s contract until 2023.

The center-back is the sixth player on the team to be renewed after Misa, Olga Carmona, Maite Oroz, Kenti Robles, and Teresa Abelleira.

Claudia Florentino has largely been used as a bit-part squad player, featuring eleven times in the league — four of which were starts. As a result, this one has caught some fans by surprise.

The 24-year-old is known for her ball carrying and proactive nature in possession and, although Florentino’s main position is in defense, she has featured in midfield multiple times to close out results or when other options have been unavailable.

She will probably never become a major fixture in the side but adds depth and somewhat of a unique profile for a backup center-back. Her versatility is also valuable and helped Madrid out in a tough spot earlier in the season, when an injury crisis ravaged the team.