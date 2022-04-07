Rio Ferdinand on Benzema: “He’s 34 years old and he’s the best nine in the world”

After Real Madrid, led by a Karim Benzema hat-trick, stormed through Stamford Bridge with a 1 - 3 victory over Chelsea in last night’s Champions League first leg quarter-final clash, many pundits and football figures lavished praise on the French striker who is one of the greatest strikers in Champions League history.

One of these figures was none other than former England and Manchester United Rio Ferdinand who as always been an admirer of Real Madrid.

“They should already be writing Karim Benzema’s name on the next Ballon d’Or,” Ferdinand (now a pundit on BT sport) said. “This is the business end (of the season) and he continues to score goals. He has taken his team to the top of the league. They are flying and he is the talisman.

“When Cristiano Ronaldo was there, Benzema had the humility to sit in the background because he knew what he meant to the team, but now he’s come out of the shadows,” Ferdinand explained. “He’s 34 years old and he’s the best nine in the world. It’s another level. Goals, assists, link play, he slows down the game.”