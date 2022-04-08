 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chasing The Double : 8 April 2022

Friday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Karim Benzema - Stamford Bridge
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

Real Madrid have scarcely been able to win La Liga and the Champions League in the same season. We are 4 games away from the CL trophy and 5 wins from La Liga. Why not? - KFZ

Chasing La liga

Real Madrid face a tough game against Getafe at home. Real Madrid have been particularly strong at home this season barring a couple of slip ups and the el clasico, the Bernabeu has not been kind to visiting teams this season.

This game will also give Nacho and Alaba to get in tune with each other before Chelsea come to town.

Young Bruno hangs with the big boys

Highly rated youngster, Bruno Iglesias has been called up to train with the first team. Only 18 years old, Bruno has been the most exciting prospect in the Real Madrid academy for a while.

There’s a good chance we’ll be seeing more of Bruno with the first team next season. I’ll certainly be holding thumbs.

Chasing history..

Karim is now only 7 goals behind Mr Real Madrid aka Raul Gonzalez.

Unsubstantiated: Karim plans to eventually overhaul Cristiano Ronaldo’s record now that Raul is within reach.

The Daily Poll

Can Real Madrid win the double?

