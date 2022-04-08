Santillana describes the difficulty of Benzema’s two headed goals

Former Real Madrid striker and legend Santillana appeared on Radio MARCA to discuss Karim Benzema’s hat-trick and overall greatness as a striker. Santillana was full of praise for the Frenchman.

“They were two incredible headed goals, I don’t know if I would score them the same way,” Santillana said. “They were two goals in very forced situations, which he was capable of directing. Two different goals, with high difficulty. I’m running out of praise for Benzema in everything. With the first, he had more difficulty because he comes on the run and the ball falls a little behind him. He puts his head in with a lot of courage and decisiveness and hits the ball with total force.

”I never imagined that Benzema could score as many goals as he is now. Proving that he is one of the best scorers in the world. He has had a fantastic transformation in recent years, he has grown a lot as a footballer in all facets of the game. He practically runs the team game.”

Santillana also spoke about Benzema’s incredibly ability to force opposing goalkeepers into mistakes.

“Benzema’s faith must be highlighted,” Santillana explained. “It was no one else, it was Benzema who went to press the goalkeeper. The defender also puts his leg in slightly. It’s true that the goalkeeper fails in those types of goals, but Benzema is the one who’s going to press.”