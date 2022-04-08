Quique Sanchez Flores on Benzema: “We know what he does. We are not here to flatter the rival, but to encourage ourselves”

Getafe manager Quique Sanchez Flores spoke about Karim Benzema and Real Madrid in a press conference. Of course, the context is that Getafe are Real’s next opponent, and Flores was naturally asked about Benzema’s form, among other things.

“The truth is that we haven’t discovered anything new,” Flores said about Karim Benzema’s form. “The first time I saw him was in 2008 at the European Championship, I was quite impressed. From then on the evolution I imagined is what he has been having. We know what he does. We are not here to flatter the rival, but to encourage ourselves”.

Flores was also asked whether he thought Real Madrid’s mind would be occupied moreso with the Chelsea 2nd leg than with the match against Getafe.

“We know that when you have to play between two very important Champions League matches, obviously there are things to think about and balance,” the Getafe manager explained. “That is going through Ancelotti’s head, that is his game, the one that will play in his mind. We have a mind for ourselves. Our context is different. What they think will be fine, but we care about managing our players.”