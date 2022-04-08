Mendy not training with Real Madrid squad, doubtful against Getafe

French left-back Ferland Mendy didn’t train with Real Madrid’s squad this Friday and is doubtful for Saturday’s home match against Getafe, club sources told Managing Madrid. Mendy appeared to be in proper physical condition following Wednesday’s away win against Chelsea, but it looks like he’s felt some kind of discomfort and that he will have to miss at least one game.

Mendy will definitely try his best to be 100% ready to face Chelsea in the return leg of the Champions League Semifinals next Tuesday.

Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard didn’t train with the squad either, so they will miss Saturday’s match against Getafe.

On the other hand, Militao completed Friday’s session and will be available, so his presence in the lineup would allow Ancelotti to deploy Nacho on the left flank of the defensive line. However, if the coaching staff wants to make sure that Militao is available when Madrid visit Sevilla next week, Nacho could start as a center-back with Marcelo on the left side.