VIDEO: Review of Real Madrid’s win over Chelsea and what Tuchel got wrong

We attended the game at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night and did ask Thomas Tuchel a question (explained in the below video) in the post-game press conference. What ensued after a wild night at the stadium was a live Zoom podcast with a record attendance from Managing Madrid Patrons. The full episode, which contained an epic rant from Eduardo Alvarez at the end, can be heard here.

We’ve uploaded a brief, 17-minute video clip from the podcast on YouTube, in what was a discussion from our own Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear. This segment touches on Thomas Tuchel’s body language and quotes, Carlo and Davide Ancelotti, Real Madrid’s defending on Romelu Lukaku, and more:

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

