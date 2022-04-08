Churros y Tácticas Podcast: A reflection on Real Madrid and Barcelona’s week in Europe

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- More reflection on Chelsea vs Real Madrid

- Kiyan’s Sky Sports interview

- Was there really a hug gap between Chelsea and Real?

- What if Karim Benzema played Clasico?

- Diego on record about Benzema’s greatness

- Thibaut Courtois’s greatness

- Real’s path to win UCL

- Eintracht Frankfurt’s Europa League home stats

- The atmosphere at Deutsche Bank Park

- A breakdown of Barca’s draw

- And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros and thanks for supporting the show!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas