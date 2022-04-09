 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Matchday 31 - La Liga: 9 April 2022

Satruurday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Gareth Bale

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

The Plot Thickens..

Karim y Vinicius
Real Madrid C.F.

“The three midfielders are too important to change. Valverde’s performance against Chelsea stands out and I agree with that, but the other three midfielders were very good at finding space and bringing the ball out from the back. Then we have Vinícius who likes to play on the wing, so to play a 4-4-2 would mean giving Vinícius more defensive work.” - Carlo Ancelotti

8 Games in La Liga

Real Madrid players have been in good spirits after the historic Champions League win over Chelsea. The boys will need to have their game face on against an unrelenting Getafe side who have shown how just stubborn they can be with a 1-0 home win over the Blancos earlier this season.

With Militao and Ferland missing from the XI, Real Madrid will need to do a bit of the old suffering. Marcelo is a magician in possession and perhaps the boss might need to think about keeping the ball in the opposition half. Ancelotti has hinted at using both Bale and Ceballos more which increases his options for preserving the usual suspects in the starting XI. Perhaps Camavinga will get another start.

The kids are alright

The Don: Carletto’s way

Ancelotti has no intention of reducing the importance of Karim Benzema should the club sign Erling Haaland.

In other news

If Vinicius becomes more important for Brazil, his game will get even better. I hope Tite finds a way to make him important for the national team.

Last ditch efforts

