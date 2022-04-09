Matchday 31 - La Liga: 9 April 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The Plot Thickens..

“The three midfielders are too important to change. Valverde’s performance against Chelsea stands out and I agree with that, but the other three midfielders were very good at finding space and bringing the ball out from the back. Then we have Vinícius who likes to play on the wing, so to play a 4-4-2 would mean giving Vinícius more defensive work.” - Carlo Ancelotti

8 Games in La Liga

Real Madrid players have been in good spirits after the historic Champions League win over Chelsea. The boys will need to have their game face on against an unrelenting Getafe side who have shown how just stubborn they can be with a 1-0 home win over the Blancos earlier this season.

With Militao and Ferland missing from the XI, Real Madrid will need to do a bit of the old suffering. Marcelo is a magician in possession and perhaps the boss might need to think about keeping the ball in the opposition half. Ancelotti has hinted at using both Bale and Ceballos more which increases his options for preserving the usual suspects in the starting XI. Perhaps Camavinga will get another start.

The kids are alright

Iker Gil in La Fábrica:



✅83 games

⚽️129 goals

️27 assists

involved in 156 goals in 83 games

1,55 goals per game



Amazing numbers. Without the injury he suffered, he would have even more goals. The Killer . pic.twitter.com/vn13bmTeEk — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) March 22, 2022

The Don: Carletto’s way

Carlo Ancelotti on his future: “The club will assess and make a decision at the end of the season”. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



“Haaland? Benzema is and will be one of the most important players of this club in the future, no matters what players play with him”. pic.twitter.com/l0hQeIks6g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 8, 2022

Ancelotti has no intention of reducing the importance of Karim Benzema should the club sign Erling Haaland.

In other news

| Tite (Brazil NT coach): "I asked Ancelotti for advice on how to make Vinicius play for Brazil like he does for Madrid." @marca #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 8, 2022

If Vinicius becomes more important for Brazil, his game will get even better. I hope Tite finds a way to make him important for the national team.

Last ditch efforts

Pochettino on Kylian Mbappé decision: “We want the best for Kylian Mbappé for him and for the club - and the best for Paris Saint-Germain is that Kylian stays, it’s also the best for Kylian”. #PSG @hadrien_grenier



“I’m considering him as potential captain for tomorrow”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 8, 2022

