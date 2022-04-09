Real Madrid vs Getafe 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Getafe after their impressive and encouraging 1-3 win at Stamford Bridge. Los Blancos must now focus on this game, even though they will be hosting Chelsea in the return leg of the Quarterfinals next Tuesday.

Madrid’s lead in the table is solid, but Ancelotti’s men have to make sure that they keep it up so that they reach the final weeks of the season with the possibility of making some rotations to keep the veterans fresh for what should be an intense Semifinals matchup against Manchester City —assuming Madrid can keep their lead on aggregate next Tuesday—.

So far, Real Madrid found the way to bounce back after the disappointing loss to Barcelona in El Clasico. It’s now time for Los Blancos to take care of business against what should be a manageable Getafe team. Can Ancelotti’s men earn their third straight win?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/09/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

