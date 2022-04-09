Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Getafe

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s match against Getafe in La Liga.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Diego.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Nacho and Marcelo.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos and Camavinga.

Attackers: Benzema, Asensio, Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Ferland Mendy will not be available after missing Friday’s training session with a minor physical problem on his groin. Militao is ready to play and will likely start alongside Alaba, with Nacho probably deployed on the left flank of the defensive line.

Militao will be suspended for next week’s crucial away match against Sevilla if he gets booked tonight, so Ancelotti would’ve probably liked to start Nacho and Alaba as his center-backs had Mendy been available. Howevever, it now seems that the Italian coach will have to trust Militao’s ability to stay away from that yellow card.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/09/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

