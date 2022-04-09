Tuchel explains his immense frustrations from the night Chelsea lost to Real Madrid

It was a frustrating night for Thomas Tuchel as he watched his team lose 1 - 3 to Real Madrid on Wednesday night in the Champions League. The Chelsea coach was visibly annoyed all game, and didn’t seem to be able to implement the strategy he wanted to. The German was also in no mood in the post-game press conference after.

WATCH: Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss Tuchel’s post-game quotes and frustrations.

Tuchel explained today in a press conference how difficult that night was for him, and added some context to his frustrations that night, something that seemed like was easier to do today with some of the emotion dissipating over the last couple days.

“That I stay angry overnight is pretty unusual. I get sometimes angry during the match or at half-time, but normally in half-time, not for the speech, because I have two or three minutes to calm down, and also after the game I normally decide not to speak too much if I’m not too happy, not to regret what you say,” Tuchel said. “But the feeling lasted.

“I watched the match again and I got angry at home in the middle of the night, and the next morning I watched it again and got angry again. The amount of chocolate I needed was immense to go through the match again. It is good to do it because it makes you process it and understand clearer what the message should be.”