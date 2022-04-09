CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Getafe, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Getafe in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo, Casemiro, Camavinga, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Getafe starting XI (TBC): Soria, Mitrovic, Dakonam, Cabaco, Maksimovic, Rodriguez, Aleña, Suarez, Olivera, Unal, Ramirez.

Real Madrid need to keep their good form and momentum going after the encouraging win at Stamford Bridge. At the same time, it will be important for Carlo Ancelotti to keep his veterans fresh and ready for Tuesday’s return leg against Chelsea, but the priority should be warning the three points.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/09/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

