Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe

Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe (Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez). Here is the immediate reaction to the home victory. Still to come: press conference details, player ratings and the ManagingMadrid podcast.

This immediate reaction is brought to you live from the nose bleed section of the Bernabeu as Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of table with a 2-0 win against Getafe

If the feel good performance against Chelsea mid-week wasn’t enough to get Madrid fans excited, then the news of multiple rotations for today’s game against Getafe would certainly do the trick. With the second leg looming, Marcelo, Eduardo Camavinga, Lucas Vázquez and Rodrygo Goes all came into the side. There was not enough room to fit Gareth Bale or Marco Asensio, who were listed on the bench alongside many of the regulars who would be receiving a well needed rest. After some rusty performances in La Liga leaving a lick of hope within rival fanbases, this game remained as important as any other to grind out a result. Marcelo captained the side today.

In spite of the fun selection, the game didn't take long in becoming an eye sore. After Benzema's early effort was chalked offside, the game settled into a familiar dynamic with Getafe sitting deep and Los Blancos crossing countless efforts into a congested penalty area.

To their credit, Valverde and Camavinga really helped the hosts in maintaining pressure on the Getafe defence, the Frenchman proving particularly tenacious out of possession. After alot of probing, the opening goal finally came off another moment of magic from Vinicius. His outside of the boot cross was eventually bundled in by Casemiro, the Brazilian's first goal of the season.

If you thought that might open up proceedings then you haven’t been paying attention. Undeterred by the deficit, Getafe went back to what they do best allowing Real Madrid to play in front of them while keeping chances at a premium. The lead did give Real a bit of confidence and sparked some fun sequences between Marcelo and Vini. However, the match was only really put to bed when Lucas Vazquez doubled the lead after some nice interplay with Rodrygo on the right.

A Gareth Bale cameo was probably the spicest event of the final quarter before Getafe clipped the post at the end of regular time. Real Madrid move 12 points clear of Sevilla in second place with 21 points left to play for. Two days rest await Ancelotti's squad before the return leg against Chelsea on Tuesday.