Real Madrid vs. Madrid CFF (Primera Iberdrola): Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid host Madrid CFF in the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano today. Kickoff is slated for 5 am Eastern (11:00 CEST). Las Blancas have three games remaining in the Primera Iberdrola season and need to take three points from all of them to ensure they qualify for the UEFA Women’s Champions League next season.

Madrid CFF sit in 11th but have generally proved to be a tricky opponent for Las Blancas. Thus, Real will need to be on top of their game, especially considering how they complicated things by losing to 13th-placed Sporting Huelva on April 3rd, before only managing 1-0 victories over Alavés and Rayo. This has ensured that the quest for the third spot will go down to the wire.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Ivana, Olga, Asllani, Esther, Lucía, Rocío, Zornoza, Athenea, Svava

Subs: Gérard, Kenti, Peter, Kaci, Maite, Lorena, Nahikari, Claudia F., Møller

Theoretical formation: 4-2-3-1

Madrid CFF XI: Natalia, Antonia, Daiane, Monica, Itzi P, Young Ju, Estela, Victoria, Rikke, Bonsegundo, Gabi Nunes

Subs: Laia, Laura D., Michelle, Silvia Rubio, Rita, Lauren, Geyse, Repullo, Pardo

Theoretical formation: 4-4-2

How to Watch