Preview & Squad List: Real Madrid vs. Madrid CFF; Primera Iberdrola

GK: Misa, Méline Gérard

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocío Gálvez, Sofie Svava

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Aurélie Kaci, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza

FWD: Kosovare Asllani, Esther González, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari García, Caroline Møller Hansen, Athenea del Castillo

Absences: Marta Cardona (quadriceps injury), Marta Corredera (maternity leave)

Real Madrid will take on Madrid CFF tomorrow on Sunday at 11:00 local time (5:00 am EST) in Primera Iberdrola. The game can be viewed on Real Madrid TV (Español), Teledeporte (VPN), or ATA Football (subscription).

There are three matches left in the league and the race for Champions League qualification remains incredibly tight.

Madrid CFF sit in 11th but have generally proved to be a tricky opponent for Las Blancas. Thus, Real will need to be on top of their game, especially considering how they complicated things by losing to 13th-placed Sporting Huelva on April 3rd, before only managing 1-0 victories over Alavés and Rayo. This has ensured that the quest for the third spot will go down to the wire.

Granadilla still have to play Real Sociedad and Levante and lost to Athletic Bilbao today, while Atlético Madrid have to face Levante, Eibar, and champions Barcelona.

As a result, the picture looks good for Madrid, but nothing can be taken for granted.