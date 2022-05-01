Player Ratings: Real Madrid 4 - 0 Espanyol; 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have clinched their 35th La Liga title and the gap to FC Barcelona in 2nd place currently stands at 17 points. It was smooth sailing at home against Espanyol. Carlo Ancelotti put together a heavily rotated side ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final return leg vs Manchester City. Rotational pieces, like Rodrygo Goes, Dani Ceballos, and Jesus Vallejo, all played well in a nearly pressure free match.

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—8: Made a 6 saves, including two difficult shots from RDT that swerved and dipped.

Lucas Vazquez—6: Had the difficult task of marking Tonny Vilhena and RDT on his flank thus keeping the full back reserved in the attack.

Casemiro—6: Played at center back alongside Jesus Vallejo and had two rash challenges on RDT and was lucky to only draw one yellow card.

Jesus Vallejo—8.5: Fantastic performance — his passing was crisp and accurate, defended well 1 v 1, and made two crucial blocks on shots inside the box.

Marcelo—7.5: Much more active in the attack than his counterpart on the opposite flank, Lucas Vazquez. Produced the assist on the opening goal for Rodyrgo after a quick combo between the two Brazilians.

Eduardo Camavinga—8: A confident display from the teenage Frenchman, continuing to build on his recent good form. Produced two key passes — including an assist to Asensio on the third goal — won all his aerial duels, completed 3 tackles, and finished the match with two completed dribbles. He was impactful both defensively and offensively.

Dani Ceballos—9: Another impressive display from Dani Ceballos. He had a team high of 96 touches, completed all 4 of his attempted dribbles, won 8 of his 11 ground duels, completed 3 tackles, had a lovely meg on Darder, and a crucial slide tackle on RDT to block a shot. The Bernabeu applauded the Andalusian on more than one occasion.

Luka Modric—8: Started to pull the strings halfway through the first half and played in Mariano twice for what should have been goals. Got an hour in before the match against City on Wednesday.

Marco Asensio—7: Scored with a clinical right-footed finish after a counter-attack transition started with Eduardo Camavinga.

Rodrygo Goes—9: Fantastic game on the left wing, following up on his great game vs Osasuna from that position. Scored two goals by cutting inside on to his stronger right foot. Both goals were impressive finishes.

Mariano—5: Worked hard defensively — the effort is never in question — but the quality was lacking. Missed two big chances, amounting to a .72xG, and only had 12 touches total and 4 passes.

Substitutions:

Karim Benzema—7: The man cannot stop scoring, only needed 21 minutes before he sentenced the match with the fourth goal after a nice cut back from Vinicius Junior.

Toni Kroos—6.5: Somehow managed 53 passes in just 30 minutes, completing 2 of 2 long balls.

Vinicius Junior—7: Played limited minutes, but produced another assist, supplying a cut-back to Karim Benzema.

Isco—7: Scored with a great finish but the goal was disallowed due to a Rodrygo interference offside with Diego Lopez. Was active in the match for the 30 minutes he played.

Mario Gila—6: Made his La Liga debut for Real Madrid in the title winning game, replacing Eduardo Camavinga and providing a natural center back for Madrid’s back four. Managed 1 clearance and 1 interception, but little else in 15 minutes.