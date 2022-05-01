Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid Femenino 1-0 Madrid CFF

Olga Carmona’s late penalty kick ensures that Real Madrid defeat Madrid CFF 1-0 and stay level on points with Atletico de Madrid in third place in the league.

Las Blancas had most of the ball throughout the first half but were unable to create chances consistently. They were far more dangerous with their press than they were when attempting to break down the Madrid CFF defense in possession. Las Blancas came closest to opening the scoring in the first stanza when Athenea’s shot took a deflection and then hit off the crossbar.

Real Madrid had more good chances in the early stages of the second half than they did in the entire first half. Kosovare Asllani’s diving header was saved from point-blank range before Athenea del Castillo blasted a shot off the near post. They continued to push for a goal, spurning attack after attack. But late in stoppage time Las Blancas were awarded a penalty and Olga Carmona stepped to the spot and calmly slotted to ball into the back of the net.

5’ Esther and Asllani pressed high up the pitch and turned Madrid CFF over in their own half. Olga picked up the loose pass and attempted to catch the goalkeeper off her line but she lifted it up and over the bar

13’ Las Blancas resumed play after a drop ball. Claudia Zornoza drove into the box and crossed. It was deflected to Olga at the back post. She fired a shot across goal that found Athenea. The winger lashed at it and it took a deflection which sent it off the crossbar.

26’ Athenea picked up possession for Real Madrid and dribbled at the Madrid CFF defense. She then cut the ball back to Esther in the area, who hit her shot right at the keeper.

33’ Las Blancas regained possession again from their press. Olga fizzed in a cross that Madrid CFF goalkeeper Natalia was forced to parry to prevent and Esther tap-in.

45’ Real Madrid dominated possession but lacked creativity and preciseness in the final third. The teams went into the break locked at 0-0.

46’ Sofie Svava was replaced by Caroline Moller Hansen. Olga dropped to left back and Moller stepped into the attack.

50’ Zornoza chipped a ball into stride for Olga down the right. Olga cut past her defender and crossed into the area. Asllani connected and hit a diving header right at Natalia in goal.

51’ Athenea hammered a shot toward the near post. The shot smashed off the post and back into play.

61’ Asllani turned at the top of the box and shot. Her strike from distance was easily caught by Natalia.

65’ Zornoza swung a corner to the head of Asllani. The Swede connected but Natalia made a diving save to keep it out.

66’ Lucia Rodriguez and Asllani were replaced by Maite Oroz and Babett Peter.

73’ Gabi Nunes curled a shot toward Misa’s goal. The goalkeeper was able to tip it over the bar.

80’ Nahikari Garcia replaced Zornoza.

88’ Peter made a crucial sliding challenge on Geyse to prevent a one-versus-one opportunity for Madrid CFF.

90+3’ Athenea crossed into the box to Olga. The left back’s shot was parried but a scrum in the box ensued and the referee awarded a peanlty.

90+4’ Olga stepped to the spot a converted to give Real Madrid a 1-0 lead.

90+6’ Kenti Robles came on for Athenea and the referee ended the match moments later.

Real Madrid Femenino travel to Valencia on Sunday, May 8, in the penultimate league match of the season. Kick off is scheduled for 6 a.m. (12:00 CEST).