Atletico Madrid club captains do not want to give Real Madrid a guard of honour

As things shift from Real Madrid’s title celebrations to focused training and preparations for the Manchester City game and beyond, discussion has arisen over whether or not Atletico Madrid will give Real Madrid a guard of honour.

There is little room for speculation now, as two of Atletico Madrid’s senior players, Jose Gimenez and Jan Oblak, have spoken publicly about their stance on the subject. There is a feeling that for Atletico, the feeling of humiliation trumps the respect that would be given with such a gesture.

“Guard of honour to Madrid? We congratulate them, but we respect our fans a lot,” Jose Gimenez said after his team’s win over Athletic Club on Saturday.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jan Oblak, also provided this thoughts:

“As captain I am one of those who does not like to give or receive the guard of honours,” Oblak said. “But the club will decide and we will do whatever is necessary.”