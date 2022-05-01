Three standout performers from a title-clinching win over Espanyol

While pretty well everyone played a good game against Espanyol on Saturday, here are three we wanted to highlight:

Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos has been putting in impressive performances off the bench for Carlo Ancelotti of late, so it was to no one’s real surprise when the Spaniard performed at a Man Of The Match clip vs Espanyol.

Ceballos had 98 touches (game high), four completed dribbles (game high), three completed tackles (most alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Tonny Vilhena), and completed 94% of his game high 83 passes. He was instrumental and played with purpose.

Have liked Ceballos's performance this half. Quick and to the point with his passing to get the team into the box in direct ways. There is a conviction he's playing with.



Has also covered well for Camavinga on defense to take the anchor role. Press-resistant as well. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) April 30, 2022

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo has rounded into form at the apex of the season, with crucial goals against Sevilla, Chelsea, and now Espanyol. The Brazilian played on his preferred left side on Saturday, and scored a brace through two beautifully taken goals. His composure was impressive.

Rodrygo had two shots on Saturday and scored from both attempts. He also had two key passes.

Left-wing Rodrygo plays a combination and cuts inside and scores.pic.twitter.com/lxzmX7FzZ2 — Om Arvind (@OmVAsports) April 30, 2022

Jesus Vallejo

This one is a feel good story. Jesus Vallejo, who has amassed a total of a whopping 97 minutes all season including Saturday’s game, put in a really good shift against Espanyol — coming up with three important interventions in Real Madrid’s box, defending crosses well, and had a cool 95.8% passing accuracy on the night.

I'm happy for Vallejo to experience a night like this. Worked really hard defensively and is genuinely a good guy. Injuries destroyed him and he hasn't had many good performances since leaving Frankfurt. I hope this gets him back on track and he can have a good career somewhere. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) April 30, 2022

Carlo Ancelotti (bonus)

No further context needed:

*Special shoutout to @yanghaoming19 on Twitter for this edit: