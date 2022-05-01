 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Three standout performers from a title-clinching win over Espanyol

Edit courtesy of @yanghaoming19 on Twitter

While pretty well everyone played a good game against Espanyol on Saturday, here are three we wanted to highlight:

Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Dani Ceballos has been putting in impressive performances off the bench for Carlo Ancelotti of late, so it was to no one’s real surprise when the Spaniard performed at a Man Of The Match clip vs Espanyol.

Ceballos had 98 touches (game high), four completed dribbles (game high), three completed tackles (most alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Tonny Vilhena), and completed 94% of his game high 83 passes. He was instrumental and played with purpose.

Chart via @markstatsbot on Twitter

Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Rodrygo has rounded into form at the apex of the season, with crucial goals against Sevilla, Chelsea, and now Espanyol. The Brazilian played on his preferred left side on Saturday, and scored a brace through two beautifully taken goals. His composure was impressive.

Rodrygo had two shots on Saturday and scored from both attempts. He also had two key passes.

Jesus Vallejo

Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

This one is a feel good story. Jesus Vallejo, who has amassed a total of a whopping 97 minutes all season including Saturday’s game, put in a really good shift against Espanyol — coming up with three important interventions in Real Madrid’s box, defending crosses well, and had a cool 95.8% passing accuracy on the night.

Carlo Ancelotti (bonus)

No further context needed:

*Special shoutout to @yanghaoming19 on Twitter for this edit:

