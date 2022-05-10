 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How long is 18 days? : 10 May 2022

Tuesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
“There are nine million bicycles in Beijing..

There are 6 billion people in the world..” - Katie Melua(A long time ago)

35040 hours..

  • #13
  • Real Madrid became the first team to defend the Champions League twice, simultaneously winning three consecutive titles
  • Cristiano Ronaldo played his last game for Real Madrid.
  • Theo Hernandez and Achraf Hakimi celebrated their first CL trophy. They too, would never again kick a football in the famous white shirt.
  • Mateo Kovacic watched once again from the bench as he had done on two previous ocassions. This time however, he would insist on taking his leave permanently. He has since returned to the Bernabeu as a Champions League winner with Chelsea.

43800 hours..

  • #12
  • Real Madrid became the first club to defend the Champions League in its current format
  • Real Madrid won an historic double
  • Danilo, Morata and James Rodriguez all left the club after that final

The indomitable Karim

Karim Benzema currently has 322 goals for Real Madrid. Only 1 goal away from the legendary Raul Gonzalez Blanco. He needs 7 goals to complete a 50 goal season for Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema is already a Real Madrid legend but very few Real Madrid legends have led the team to a league and champions league double.

Approximately 432 hours

We ran a poll asking if Real Madrid could win the double. Few said it was impossible. Some said the squad was not up to the task. Many said it could be achieved if the manager used the squad properly.

“We are twelve billion light years from the edge

That’s a guess

No-one can ever say it’s true..”

The Daily Poll

Poll

Which was the most difficult Champions league final?

  • 0%
    2014 v Atletico de Madrid
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    2016 v Atletico de Madrid
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    2017 v Juventus
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    2018 v Liverpool
    (0 votes)
