Nacho set to sign contract extension with Real Madrid until 2024 -report

Spanish defender Nacho Fernandez is set to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid which will keep him in the club at least until the summer of 2024, according to a report from MARCA. His current deal is set to expire in 2023 but Madrid want to keep him around after what’s been an important season for the player.

Nacho is currently the first defender off the bench whenever Ancelotti needs a replacement for either a center-back or a left-back. His role might not be as relevant next year if Los Blancos sign Antonio Rudiger as a free agent this summer, but Nacho is a reliable player who has performed at a high level when needed, even if his ceiling as a player doesn’t take Madrid to another level.

Nacho is 32 years old and grew up as a player on Real Madrid’s academy. He made his debut for the club in 2010 and has been a loyal, reliable defender ever since. This extension makes sense for both parts involved.