Eden Hazard returns to training

Real Madrid continue their preparations for their match against Levante on Thursday. Today at Valdebebas, the team had their nominal training session, and the biggest bit of news was that Eden Hazard trained with the full group today.

Hazard has now recovered from his ankle surgery which was held on March 29th, and though he certainly won’t play in the Champions League final, it will be interesting to see how he does with a few minutes in the remaining three games in La Liga. If the Belgian is to stay at Real Madrid next season, he will need to have a vigorous summer of proper diet and fitness. It will also be beneficial for him to play in the UEFA Nations League games in June with the Belgian National Team.

Elsewhere in the squad, David Alaba, Gareth Bale, and Marcelo trained alone both outside on the grass and inside the facilities at Real Madrid City. Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos, Dani Carvajal, and Marco Asensio trained indoors exclusively.