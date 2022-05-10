Miguel Gutierrez completes recovery

Some more good news today as Real Madrid left-back Miguel Gutierrez, who barely played this season, then spent a long stretch of the year sidelined due to injury, has recovered, and even posted a video of his workout today on social media:

Cada día mejor, más fuerte y con más ganas de volver! No queda nada! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/4mQ192OZXp — Miguel Gutiérrez (@Miguel3Guti) May 10, 2022

Miguel was expected to miss the entirety of the season, so seeing him return so soon is a pleasant surprise. Obviously he won’t be risked, but it’s possible that he’ll get minutes in the remaining three games in La Liga, particularly the last two: Cadiz and Real Betis.

Of course, if he’s 100%, Miguel will be used in Castilla primarily, as it’s more important for Raul Gonzalez to receive a boost to his team’s chances of qualifying for Segunda via the playoffs.

Obviously, Miguel is an interesting one to keep an eye on. If Real Madrid bring back Fran Garcia, then Miguel’s chances of staying next season are reduced to virtually zero. The club will likely send him on loan in that scenario.