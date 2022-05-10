 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: UCL Final early thoughts; Barca’s squad next season

Kiyan and Diego discuss this weekend’s action and look ahead to the end of May

By Kiyan Sobhani
Diego Lorijn, Churros y Tácticas
/ new
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: UEFA Champions League final Photo by Vladimir Shtanko/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • The Decaf Derby
  • What will Barcelona’s squad look like next season?
  • Initial thoughts on Real Madrid vs Liverpool on May 28th, Champions League final
  • Notes on Real Betis vs Barcelona
  • Erling Haaland going to Manchester City
  • Kylian Mbappe’s day trip to Madrid and what it means.
  • And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version every Friday exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...