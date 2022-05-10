Churros y Tácticas Podcast: UCL Final early thoughts; Barca’s squad next season

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- The Decaf Derby
- What will Barcelona’s squad look like next season?
- Initial thoughts on Real Madrid vs Liverpool on May 28th, Champions League final
- Notes on Real Betis vs Barcelona
- Erling Haaland going to Manchester City
- Kylian Mbappe’s day trip to Madrid and what it means.
- And more.
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version every Friday exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...