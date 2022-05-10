Churros y Tácticas Podcast: UCL Final early thoughts; Barca’s squad next season

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

The Decaf Derby

What will Barcelona’s squad look like next season?

Initial thoughts on Real Madrid vs Liverpool on May 28th, Champions League final

Notes on Real Betis vs Barcelona

Erling Haaland going to Manchester City

Kylian Mbappe’s day trip to Madrid and what it means.

And more.

