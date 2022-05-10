Rudiger completes medical, signs four-year contract with Real Madrid -report

German defender Antonio Rudiger has passed his medical and signed a four-year contract with Real Madrid, according to a report from Sport1’s Patrick Berger later confirmed on the Spanish press. Rudiger will earn €7 million/year and will have a €450 million release clause in Real Madrid, per those same reports.

The deal is not official yet and Real Madrid will not announce it until the very end of the season, given that both parts have titles to play for. Rudiger will face Manchester City in the FA Cup Final while Real Madrid will play for the Champions League title on May 28th.

Rudiger will add much needed depth to the team’s defensive line and he will also give Ancelotti the chance to move Alaba to the left side of the defense if needed. His physical presence and ability to distribute the ball from the back line will definitely be of help next season.