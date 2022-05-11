What Dreams May Come.. : 11 May 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Toni Rüdiger has already completed his medical tests as new Real Madrid player, club sources confirm. Deal now 100% done as reported earlier. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



Official statement from Real will be after the Champions League final. https://t.co/pBT1tWJEOE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2022

Florentino has masterminded another signing of a top defender on a free transfer, less than a year after securing the services of another Bundesliga graduate, David Alaba.

Cada día mejor, más fuerte y con más ganas de volver! No queda nada! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/4mQ192OZXp — Miguel Gutiérrez (@Miguel3Guti) May 10, 2022

Miguel Gutierrez has recovered well from his surgery. The signing of the Rudiger will most likely push him closer to a loan given that the club would have Alaba and Ferland as LB options. There’s also been some whispers about a new contract for Marcelo.

Lazio president Lotito on Sergej Milinkovic-Savić rumours: "Milinkovic is not for sale. I turned down €140m bid for him [years ago]", tells Rai Sport. #transfers



"I'd ask Sergej what he wants to do only in case we receive am important proposal from a world class top club". pic.twitter.com/K0fmd49bu7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2022

There’s a handful of players Flo wouldn’t part with for.. Imagine the horror when the name ‘Marco Asensio’, entered my mind mid-sentence. That’s enough of that.

I suspect we’ll being hearing a lot about young Adeyemi. Who knows, he might even make his way to the Bernabeu someday, if he maintains his current trajectory.

Aurélien Tchouaméni has agreed in personal terms to sign for Liverpool after the end of this season. His agents have spoken to the club and have negotiated a price of £42 million for the French Midfielder.



Source:[@FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/nKadJARsIr — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfeiIdTaIk) May 9, 2022

There’s been some noise linking Aurelien Tchouameni to Liverpool. Real Madrid have a strong interest in Tchouameni. We’ve lost out on Haaland. Rudiger and Tchouameni won’t cost anywhere near what Haaland would cost. Money is not an issue. I wonder what the hold up is.

Erling Haaland, new Man City player ⭐️ #MCFC



▪️ Manchester City will pay €60m [not €75m] release clause to BVB, plus commission to be added.



▪️ His salary will be worth £375,000/week, same level as de Bruyne.



▪️ Medical has been already completed.



The saga is over. pic.twitter.com/Qzf3HNDVhN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2022

The Erl of Manchester. Real Madrid have lost their uphill battle to sign generational talent Erling Haaland.

In 2017, Kylian Mbappé became the youngest player(18 years old) in history to score in the semi-final of the Champions League.

