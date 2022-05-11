 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What Dreams May Come.. : 11 May 2022

Wednseday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

“You’ve got a fast car. I want a ticket to anywhere.. Maybe together we can get somewhere” - Tracy Chapman

The Beginning..

Florentino has masterminded another signing of a top defender on a free transfer, less than a year after securing the services of another Bundesliga graduate, David Alaba.

Mig35

Miguel Gutierrez has recovered well from his surgery. The signing of the Rudiger will most likely push him closer to a loan given that the club would have Alaba and Ferland as LB options. There’s also been some whispers about a new contract for Marcelo.

Madness

There’s a handful of players Flo wouldn’t part with for.. Imagine the horror when the name ‘Marco Asensio’, entered my mind mid-sentence. That’s enough of that.

Well.. LOL!

I suspect we’ll being hearing a lot about young Adeyemi. Who knows, he might even make his way to the Bernabeu someday, if he maintains his current trajectory.

The sting in the tale..

There’s been some noise linking Aurelien Tchouameni to Liverpool. Real Madrid have a strong interest in Tchouameni. We’ve lost out on Haaland. Rudiger and Tchouameni won’t cost anywhere near what Haaland would cost. Money is not an issue. I wonder what the hold up is.

The End.

The Erl of Manchester. Real Madrid have lost their uphill battle to sign generational talent Erling Haaland.

Revenge of the dreamers

In 2017, Kylian Mbappé became the youngest player(18 years old) in history to score in the semi-final of the Champions League.

“I got a feeling that I belong.. I got a feeling that I could be someone”

The Daily Poll

Poll

Rudiger signing is complete. What does the defence look like for 2022/23?

view results
  • 8%
    Dani - Militao - Rudiger - Ferland
    (9 votes)
  • 14%
    Dani - Militao - Rudiger - Alaba - Ferland
    (15 votes)
  • 57%
    Dani - Militao - Rudiger - Alaba
    (60 votes)
  • 5%
    Dani - Militao - Rudiger -Nacho - Alaba
    (6 votes)
  • 13%
    Dani - Rudiger - Alaba - Ferland
    (14 votes)
104 votes total Vote Now

