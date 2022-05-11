Isco signs for Jorge Mendes’ agency ahead of potential free transfer this summer

Isco is expected to sign with Gestifute, the agency run by Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes, to act as his new representatives. After eight years with Real Madrid, Isco’s contract expires this summer and Madrid do not intend to offer the player a renewal. Isco is following in the footsteps of Marco Asensio who recently signed with the Portuguese super agent. Both players may be angling for big moves this summer.

Isco has been linked with a transfer to Seville with both Lopetegui’s Sevilla and Pellegrini’s Real Betis interested in the free agent. Now with the help of Jorge Mendes, other suitors may come to the fore. Isco will be looking to secure at least one more lucrative contract before his playing days are over.

Most Real Madrid fans hope to see Isco land at a club that can help rediscover his best form. When playing at his best, few players exude the technical quality that Isco possesses. His time in the Spanish Capital has been filled with both up’s and downs, but ultimately Isco will leave with a decorated trophy cabinet and the potential to earn his fifth Champions League on May 28th.