Former Real Madrid player James Rodriguez supports Liverpool in Champions League Final

Former Real Madrid player James Rodriguez has revealed that he will be supporting Liverpool in the upcoming Champions League Final, even though he also played for Liverpool’s bitter rivals Everton just a few months ago.

“I want Liverpool to be champions, I have many friends in Real Madrid and they’re a tough team to beat in these games, but I want Lucho (Diaz) to win,” said James, explaining that he will be supporting Liverpool because of his fellow Colombian player Luis Diaz.

Still, it’s strange seeing James openly supporting Liverpool in such a game, even after how poorly his career in Madrid ended. He should also be close with coach Carlo Ancelotti, who was his manager in his first tenure in the Spanish capital, in Bayern Munich and also in Everton.

James, who is 30 years old, is now a member of Al Rayyan S. C. His days as a quality player in elite football are clearly over as his career has been trending in the wrong direction for the last few years.