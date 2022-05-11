Ceferin: “I will meet Florentino in the Tribune if he comes to the final”

Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA, spoke after the UEFA congress about several subjects, most pertinently the Super League, the new Champions League format, distribution of tickets for the final, and meeting Florentino Perez in Paris.

The new Champions League format

“The new Champions League is not like the Super League. There is no monopoly here. Nobody has an obligation to play our competitions. The problem now is that they (Super League) are going to court, but then they want to play in our competitions.

“We will respect the final decision of the courts... The disciplinary committee will decide. It is independent and we will accept its ruling. I hope they finish is soon so that it’s a finished story.”

On seeing Florentino Perez again

“I will meet Florentino in the Tribune if he comes to the final, he will be close to me as a finalist. Have I asked for a meeting with him? The logical thing is that he is the one who asks for it, not the other way around,”

On the ticket distribution for the Champions League final

“It’s the same as every year and it was explained to the teams. I repeat: 93 percent of the profits from the final go to the distribution of the clubs. Each club will have 20,000 tickets. The sponsors pay hundreds of millions to support the competition and they are entitled to some tickets by contract. The tickets are not for me or for my friends. For us it would not change much if they cost 10 euros, but for the clubs, yes”.