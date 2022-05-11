3 standout metrics for new signing Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid have yet to officially announce Antonio Rudiger, but as we’re preparing a a few scouting reports in video, written, and podcast form, here are three numbers that caught our eye that we wanted to share with our readers:

207

Rudiger has made 207 passes into the final third this season in the Premier League. Only five players in the entire league have made more than that. Rudiger is a tremendous ball progressor, and if he is to play at left center-back primarily, you won’t have to worry about his ability on the ball. The German is in the 95th percentile for progressive passing in his position.

65.1

65.1% is the percentage of dribblers Rudiger has successfully tackled in the Premier League this season — the third best of any player in the league. Rudiger, of course, well help tremendously defensively, and Real Madrid saw firsthand how good he was on an individual defensive level up close in the Champions League.

1999

Rudiger has been the target of 1999 passes this season in the Premier League. Only five players in the league — Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri Hernandez, Bruno Fernandes, Virjil Van Dijk — are sought after by their team more. Rudiger is used to having a high volume of touches on the ball, and is an organizer and leader when he’s on it — directing teammates and always helping as an outlet.

Here’s a clip from the Managing Madrid Podcast from a couple weeks ago where Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss how Rudiger fits at Real Madrid: