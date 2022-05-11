Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Levante

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Thursday’s home match against Levante.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenders: E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, F. Mendy and Gila.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, L. Vázquez, Camavinga and Peter.

Forwards: Benzema, Jović, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Asensio and Carvajal will miss the game and so will Eden Hazard, who rejoined the squad in training having recovered from the surgery he underwent this spring. Courtois is back and could return to the starting XI even though he missed the last few training sessions.

Ancelotti will likely keep making some rotations and then give his usual starters the chance to improve his form and conditioning during the weekend, although the Italian coach did not reveal his approach during the pre-match press conference.

Levante are still fighting to avoid relegation but their mission is as difficult as it’s ever been now.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/12/2022

Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.