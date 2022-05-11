Referee named for Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool

UEFA have appointed French referee Clement Turpin for the Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, which will be played on May 28th.

Per Realmadrid.com

Clément Turpin will be in charge of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Stade de France on Saturday 28 May (9pm CEST). It will be the fifth time that the Frenchman has refereed a Real Madrid match in this competition.

The first meeting was in the Group Stage during the 2014/15 season against Ludogorest, a game that ended in a 4-0 win to Real Madrid. The following one was in the 2018/19 Group Stage against Roma and ended 0-2 to Real Madrid. The third match was against Inter Milan at the Alfredo Di Stéfano on matchday three of the 2020/21 Group Stage, with Real Madrid coming out 3-2 winners. The last time was Chelsea-Real Madrid on 6 April, in this season’s Champions League quarter-final first leg, which Ancelotti’s side won 3-1.

Turpin is a quality referee and Real Madrid have not lost a single game with him in charge, so Los Blancos can definitely be confident about the French official not being a factor in the crucial match against Liverpool.