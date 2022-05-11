Real Madrid contact Moukoko’s representatives regarding transfer—report

Youssoufa Moukoko wants to leave Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid are one of many clubs that have contacted his representatives, according to a report from German outlet BILD.

Youssoufa Moukoko is a 17-year-old striker who is a regular for the German U21 team and was a prolific scorer at the club youth levels. The striker’s contract with Borussia Dortmund expires at the end of the 2022/23 season. With only one year remaining, his agent has dismissed talk of a renewal and instead is focused on finding first team football. A move to Real Madrid would likely involve an extended loan period to meet Moukoko’s desire for more playing time.

The German U21 international has not been able to get as much playing time as he would have liked this season, but muscle injuries in both November and March have thwarted his progress. He has played just 475 minutes (equivalent to 5.25, 90 min matches) scoring two goals and providing two assists. He made his debut for Dortmund at 16-years-old in the 2020/2021 season, featuring in a total of 3 Bundesliga matches. That same season, he scored 34 goals and provided 9 assists in just 20 games for the U19 team.

Youssoufa Moukoko is an exciting talent and would fall under Madrid’s policy of signing the best young players in the world, but his desire for more playing time would be a major hurdle in negotiations. Unless Madrid and Moukoko could find a suitable loan club (and all Real Madrid fans know how difficult it is to find a good landing spot for a loan) then a deal remains unlikely.