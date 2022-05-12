Heritage : 12 May 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Real Madrid have never been good at goodbyes.

Real Madrid legend, Marcelo is apparently considering extending his stay at the club beyond this season. Once one of the brightest stars of world football, the Real Madrid captain is now a spent force at the highest level. Does it make sense to renew Marcelo?

Maestro and the grasshopper

Casemiro finally masters the ‘outside of the boot’ technique under the watchful eye of midfield supremo Luka Modric. It is only a matter of time before the Real Madrid number 10s stay is formally extended.

Karim Benzema is one goal away from equalling Raul’s record haul of 323 goals. I wouldn’t bet against him cruising past the record against Levante.

Destruction mode

Vinicius will be back on the war path against Levante after failing to secure a result against Atletico. Vinicius was not at his decisive best against the mattress makers.

Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti has suggested that the regular starters will take to the field at the Bernabeu in search of a victory. The manager stressed the importance of maintaining a rhythm before the Champions League final. This change in tune comes after a subdued or rather indifferent attitude shown after the derbi defeat to Atletico.

@MrAncelotti: "We have to play well against Levante to win and keep our rhythm going."#RealMadridLevante pic.twitter.com/rxpzyPucEb — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 11, 2022

The makings of a GOAT

Tobias marvels at Eduardo Camavinga’s unparalelled passing skills after reading MM comments suggesting the boy wonder’s passing left a lot to be desired.**

Tobias, Gila, Peter, Retuerta and Morante are trained with the first team ahead of the Levante game.

Feels like it’s taking forever

Construction is still going on at the Bernabeu with the project likelyto end in December of 2022.

Number 8 going on 30

The world’s 8th best GK showed his fun side as he celebrated his 30th birthday. For a keeper, 30 years means he’s good for another 10 years especially if his passing keeps improving.

