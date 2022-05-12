Managing Madrid Podcast: Haaland’s stepping stone, contracts, rotations, transfers

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- Erling Haaland’s transfer: What it came down to.

- How would he have fit at Real Madrid?

- The numbers and release clause

- Chelsea’s mental gymnastics on their Haaland scouting reports

- Should Marcelo renew?

- Nacho’s renewal

- Would it be a mistake selling Ferland Mendy?

- Rotations for t final games

- Moukouku

- And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Mumbai, May

Toronto, May

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)