Real Madrid vs Levante, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Levante in what appears to be yet another meaningless game for Los Blancos, but not for Levante.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Levante predicted XI: Cardenas, Miramon, Pier, Duarte, Vezo, Son, Radoja, Pepelu, Campaña, Gomez, Morales.

Real Madrid need to start gaining some traction and improving their form for the upcoming Champions League Final against Liverpool, as it will be hard for Los Blancos to be competitive if their players rest too often before that game.

Levante are still fighting to avoid relegation so they will surely play with intensity tonight, so this should be a useful game for Madrid to get back to work, even tough Ancelotti will not take any risks with his players.

This game will give the Italian coach a good chance of starting Camavinga once again so that the Frenchman keeps getting the minutes he needs to develop as a player.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/12/2022

Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.