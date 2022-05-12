Real Madrid vs Levante 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Levante trying to bounce back from the away loss to Atletico de Madrid in Sunday’s meaningless Madrid Derby. Los Blancos have done their homework and already conquered the 2021-2022 La Liga title more than a week ago, so Carlo Ancelotti and his coaching staff will only have to think about keeping his players healthy, fit and ready to perform at a high level for May 28th’s Champions League Final against Liverpool.

On the other hand, Levante are fighting to avoid relegation, but it seems to be nearly impossible for them at this point. Still, they will surely try their very best and play with intensity in order to at least try to pull off the miracle.

Madrid should use this game to gain momentum and confidence, so some key players could return to the starting lineup tonight. Ancelotti made heavy rotations for the Derby but that should not be the case tonight.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/12/2022

Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

