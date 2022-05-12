Real Madrid Femenino draw FC Barcelona in Copa de la Reina semifinals

Real Madrid Femenino today drew FC Barcelona Femeni in the Copa de la Reina semifinals. The draw took place at the Spanish Football Federation’s headquarters this morning. The match will be played at Alcorcón’s Estadio Municipal de Santo Domingo on Wednesday, May 25 at 3 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CET). The Copa de la Reina final will take place at the same location on Sunday, May 29 at 5:30 a.m. ET (11:30 a.m. CET).

Las Blancas will play Barcelona for the sixth time this season. Real Madrid lost in the league 3-1 and 5-0. They were defeated in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal 1-0 and lost both legs of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinals by scores of 3-1 and 5-2, respectively. Las Blancas are yet to get a result against Barcelona but have played them the toughest out of any team bar Wolfsburg this season.

Semifinal Draw

UDG Tenerife v Sporting de Huelva (Tuesday, May 24 at 3 p.m. ET)

Barcelona v Real Madrid (Wednesday, May 25 at 3 p.m. ET)