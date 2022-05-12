CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Levante, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Levante in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Vallejo, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Levante starting XI (TBC): Cardenas, Miramon, Pier, Duarte, Vezo, Son, Radoja, Pepelu, Campaña, Gomez, Morales.

Real Madrid have to gain confidence and momentum for the Champions League and this is the perfect opportunity for them to do so against what should be a manageable Levante side who are still fighting to avoid relegation with three games to go. The Champions League Final is just two weeks away!

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/12/2022

Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

