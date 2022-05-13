Destroyer : 13 May 2020

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

And what did I tell ya?

Karim and Vinicius were in devastating form against a listless Levante side. Benzema got a goal and an assist for Vinicius. Vinicius assisted the Frenchman before netting 3 to take home the match ball. A first hatrick for Vinicius and many of us hope it will be the first of many.

Carletto’s way.. Ruhtless

️ @MrAncelotti: "It's a sad day for Levante, I'd like to send them a message of love. The best way to respect an opponent is to give your all against them. We're dreaming of winning the #UCL final." pic.twitter.com/qDhZIL3awz — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) May 12, 2022

Carlo’s men got the message and did not give Levante any hopes of getting anything out of the game. The tempo of the game and the energy levels of the Real Madrid players were too much for Levante who did not even have a plan B to halt the carnage.

The Modric years

This is Luka Modrić's best season in terms of assists with Real Madrid:



• 12/13: 8

• 13/14: 9

• 14/15: 5

• 15/16: 4

• 16/17: 5

• 17/18: 8

• 18/19: 8

• 19/20: 8

• 20/21: 6

• 21/22: 12 pic.twitter.com/eWEYIxYB9V — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 12, 2022

I would not read too much into these numbers. We’ve all borne witness to the Croatian maestro’s genius over the years. It is however, always nice to have the numbers reflect his mastery of the craft. A hatrick of assists, including one for his son, Rodrygo, will make sure this game lives long in the memory.

Into the future

Federico is a special player and many including rival fans have been quick to acknowledge as much. Don Carlo has promoted him to the starting XI as a rewards for his hard work and consistency. There are still some things to improve in Fede’s game but that will come with time. He’s been eager to get onto the scoresheet and that’s always a good sign. He will need to be more decisive in the final third.

Off the ground

Eduardo Camavinga continues to soar in the white shirt. He went about his business with minimum fuss. Delighting the crowd with some fancy footwork at times, but he was largely efficient and tidy. He had the most completed passes, tackles and ball recoveries on the night. What a gem of a player.

The kids are alright..

Carletto’s generosity knows no bounds. The Real Madrid boss gave some minutes to Peter and Mario Gila in the last quarter of the game. It’s always special when Castilla players get to play at the Bernabeu.

NUMBER 5

0 open play goals conceded in Vallejo’s last 4 games. pic.twitter.com/vMhzRPrImz — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 12, 2022

Vallejo deserves a shout. He put in a fastastic shift once again. He was focused and confident throughout the game and dovetailed well with Nacho. His injury record is still a problem and I genuinely wonder if his development window hasn’t passed him by. Nonetheless, a wonderful game from the Spaniard.

“Some are like water, some are like the heat Some are a melody and some are the beat Sooner or later they all will be gone..”

