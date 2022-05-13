Managing Madrid Podcast: Levante post-game PLUS mailbag

This Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.

Part one: Levante post-game with Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse:

Was this the most potent offensive game of the season?

Eduardo Camavinga praise

Ferland Mendy’s performance

Should Jesus Vallejo stay?

Who was Carlo Ancelotti talking about that gave him problems in the past?

Vinicius Jr’s hat trick

Why Vinny is the best winger in La Liga

Rodrygo Goes’s progression

And more.

Part two (38:45): Mailbag with Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete:

Did Real Madrid win the Raphael Varane deal?

What was Varane’s peak?

Can Eder Militao’s peak reach Varane’s peak?

Would we keep Cristiano Ronaldo if we did it again?

Does being a former player make you more knowledgeable about the game?

This Real Madrid team compared to the one that faced Liverpool in 2018

Is Carlo Ancelotti the best man-manager of all time?

What if Ancelotti coached galactico the OG galacticos?

How is Sadio Mane in the conversation for BDO?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)