Vinicius’s hat-trick is an extension of an amazing season

Vinicius Jr is the best winger in La Liga — this is backed by both the stats and the eye test. Last night’s hat - trick vs Levante was just an extension of what he’s been doing all season: Terrorizing defenders in Spain and connecting with Benzema about as well as one can connect with Benzema in the post-Ronaldo era.

Levante had no answer for Vinicius last night, though, quite frankly, they didn’t have an answer for anyone in what was a horrific and forgettable evening for them. Almost everyone, across the board, was great for Carlo Ancelotti. Vinicius Jr’s three goals stand out because it’s a stamp on a terrific season.

Vinicius’s 63 touches were the most of any attacker on the field. In addition to his three goals, he also had one assist, five shots, two key passes, and two completed dribbles.

While that was impressive, what’s more impressive is his season as a whole. It shouldn’t go unnoticed that the Brazilian was the best winger in both La Liga and the Champions League this season. He is first in virtually every offensive metric apart from goals, which Karim Benzema proudly dominates:

Vinicius dominates almost every offensive statistic in both the UCL and La Liga. Posted these UCL numbers a while back -- they're all dominant in Spain too. Also first in nutmegs, just for fun. He's the best winger in the league.https://t.co/PGQ8Zg3cpf — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) May 13, 2022

On a wholesome note, here’s footage of Vinicius consoling Morales after the game: