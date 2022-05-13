Player Ratings: Real Madrid 6 - 0 Levante; 2022 La Liga

Last night’s victory was a stroll in the park for Real Madrid. Vinicius Junior scored his first career hattrick, Luka Modric managed a hattrick of assists, Fede Valverde a hattrick of shots against the woodwork, and Jesus Vallejo got another start and played well yet again. The team will be looking to hold on to this positive momentum and ride the wave into their Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28th.

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—6: Only had one save to make in what will be one of his easiest matches of the season.

Lucas Vázquez—7: Early on Levante were trying to play long balls down the channels but the coverage and movement between Vallejo and Lucas kept any danger at bay.

Nacho—8: Another good game for Nacho, this time as a partner to Vallejo at center back. Nacho managed a team high of 4 interceptions, winning the ball higher up the pitch and keeping the pressure mounted on Levante.

Jesus Vallejo—9: Another top quality performance from Real Madrid’s 4th choice center back. The Santiago Bernabeu went as far to chant Vallejo’s name late in the second half after yet another important block. He led the team in shots blocked (5), won all of his aerial duels (3), completed two tackles, and was calm under pressure.

Ferland Mendy—8.5: When fit and healthy, Mendy is at his best. The match against Levante proved as much — The Frenchman scored a near post goal to break the dam and nearly replicating that goal 10 minutes later. Combined well with Vinicius and Modric.

Eduardo Camavinga—9: The 19-year-old is putting together a spectacular end to the season. Finished the match with 3 key passes and a team high of 7 completed tackles — including a spectacular wrap around tackle late in the second half.

Luka Modric—9.5: Managed a hattrick of assists, including a awe-inspiring “pre-assist” on Madrid’s fourth goal. Finished the game with a team high of 6 key passes.

Fede Valverde—7: Keeping with the theme of hattricks, Fede managed a hattrick of shots off the woodwork. His usual high octane industry was not required as the match was done and dusted halfway through the first half.

Vinicius Junior—10: A proud night for the Brazilian who completed his first career hattrick. He is now reached 21 goals and 20 assists in the 2021/2022 season — simply astounding.

Rodrygo—8.5: Looking like a natural goal scorer with each passing game, managing his 7th goal in his last 8 games. His movement and timing on the goal was impeccable. Scored another, but was disallowed and attempted a chip when through 1 on 1 early in the second half.

Karim Benzema—8.5: 4 key passes, a goal, and an assist — just another day at the office for Karim Benzema.

Substitutions:

Mariano Diaz—6: 11 touches and 1 long range shot while on the pitch. Positioned more as a right winger once Jovic entered the match.

Luka Jovic—6.5: Nabbed an assist on the 6th goal with a one touch pass into Vinicius’ path.

Toni Kroos—6: Replaced Fede Valverde in the center of midfield — some 15 minutes minutes to maintain rhythm and fitness.

Peter Federico—6: Nearly scored after cutting inside on to his left foot and using Lucas Vazquez overlap as a decoy.

Mario Gila—N/A: Late change for Nacho.