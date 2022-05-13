Salah: “I remember the last Champions League final against Real Madrid as if it were yesterday”

In an interview with BeIn Sports, Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah spoke about his team’s upcoming rendezvous with Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on May 28th. The Egyptian spoke about his memories from their last encounter in 2018, as well as his status among the world’s best.

On how good he is

“If you compare me to any player in my position, not only in my team but in the world, you will find that I am the best.

“I always concentrate on my work, I give my best and my numbers are the best proof of my words”.

On his memories of the match vs Real Madrid in the Champions League Final (2018)

“I remember the last Champions League final against Real Madrid as if it were yesterday.

“I feel very excited to face them again in the final against Real Madrid. We want to do well this time. When I left the field in the last final, it was sad for me, but I had to accept it and move on. That’s why we won the Champions League a year later.”