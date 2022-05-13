Sergio Arribas attracting offers from various teams in Spain, Holland, Belgium, and Germany

Sergio Arribas is one of the most promising talents within Real Madrid’s academy and the player has suitors all across Europe. According to a report from AS, Castilla’s leading goal-scorer has teams from the first division in Spain, Holland, Belgium, and Germany all interested securing a loan deal. In particular, Borussia Dortmund are said to be interested in another multi-year loan deal, like those completed for both Achraf and Reinier Jesus.

Raul holds Arribas in high esteem and has counted on him as the leader of the current Castilla squad. With 14 goals from a wing / inverted midfielder position, Arribas has been able to translate his production from the youth levels into a higher level of football. Raul would love to keep him for another year, but all parties recognize that his talent is ready to be tested and forged at the next level.

Unlike Zidane, Ancelotti has not counted on Arribas — the playmaker has not featured in a single match day squad while others like Gila, Miguel, Latasa, Rafa Marin, and Peter have not only been part of the squad but played minutes. Knowing his options are limited with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, Arribas would prefer to leave on loan or a transfer with a buy-back option. The player wants to follow in the footsteps of Dani Carvajal, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, and others who have made that formula a success. Arribas and his environment will need to do everything possible to ensure they find the right team for his development — a loan spell like that of Reinier Jesus or Jorge De Frutos while at Real Valladolid — could be a major step backwards.