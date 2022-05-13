Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid’s history with British players; Barca transfers

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- A tribute to Levante
- What were Barcelona and Atletico Madrid meeting about?
- Relegation battle
- Frenkie de Jong stuff. Is there a disconnect between Xavi and the board on how he’s viewed?
- Will Ousmane Dembele be a Barca player next season?
- What is going to happen with Antoin Griezmann?
- Is it really true that British players don’t succeed in La Liga?
- The narrative of British players not succeeding La Liga
- Barcelona before Johan Cruyff
- And more.
