Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid’s history with British players; Barca transfers

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- A tribute to Levante

- What were Barcelona and Atletico Madrid meeting about?

- Relegation battle

- Frenkie de Jong stuff. Is there a disconnect between Xavi and the board on how he’s viewed?

- Will Ousmane Dembele be a Barca player next season?

- What is going to happen with Antoin Griezmann?

- Is it really true that British players don’t succeed in La Liga?

- The narrative of British players not succeeding La Liga

- Barcelona before Johan Cruyff

- And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros and thanks for supporting the show!

