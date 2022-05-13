 clock menu more-arrow no yes

OFFICIAL: Real Madrid Renew Ivana Andrés’ Contract Until 2024

Ivana will continue to be the cornerstone of the back line.

By Om Arvind
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid: Quarter Final Second Leg - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have officially extended Ivana Andrés’ contract until 2024.

The 27-year-old is the seventh player on the team to be renewed after Claudia Florentino, Misa, Olga Carmona, Maite Oroz, Kenti Robles, and Teresa Abelleira.

Ivana has been the best center-back on the team since her arrival in the summer of 2020 and was marked down as a key player when she was immediately handed the captaincy. However, her sophomore season has been more tricky than expected, with Madrid struggling as a whole under David Aznar and Ivana constantly swapping between the left and right center-back slots under Alberto Toril.

At her best, Ivana sits just under the tier of the very best defenders in the women’s game, capable of playmaking both with the ball and on defense.

Her performances vs. Manchester City in the UWCL qualifiers were incredible and signaled what she was capable of to a global audience.

With a signing like Kadeisha Buchanan possibly on the horizon to replace Babett Peter and partner Ivana, it looks like Madrid’s defense will be in good hands going forward.

