OFFICIAL: Real Madrid Renew Ivana Andrés’ Contract Until 2024

Real Madrid have officially extended Ivana Andrés’ contract until 2024.

The 27-year-old is the seventh player on the team to be renewed after Claudia Florentino, Misa, Olga Carmona, Maite Oroz, Kenti Robles, and Teresa Abelleira.

Sigamos haciendo historia juntos

Hala Madrid y nada más!!#Ivana2024 | #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/gWHomI87IS — Ivana Andrés Sanz (@IvanaAndresSanz) May 13, 2022

Ivana has been the best center-back on the team since her arrival in the summer of 2020 and was marked down as a key player when she was immediately handed the captaincy. However, her sophomore season has been more tricky than expected, with Madrid struggling as a whole under David Aznar and Ivana constantly swapping between the left and right center-back slots under Alberto Toril.

At her best, Ivana sits just under the tier of the very best defenders in the women’s game, capable of playmaking both with the ball and on defense.

This step up by @IvanaAndresSanz to intercept the vertical pass is absolutely elite for its timing, physicality, & artful poke of a challenge. It's what I like to call 'defensive playmaking' for how the CB takes control & forces a dispossession.



Her action created the 2nd goal. pic.twitter.com/gfDkSUizgo — Om Arvind (@OmVAsports) February 6, 2021

Her performances vs. Manchester City in the UWCL qualifiers were incredible and signaled what she was capable of to a global audience.

3. @IvanaAndresSanz was the best player on the night. Her work vs. Shaw kept the press stable and created offense for us.



Ivana fue la mejor jugadora del partido. Su trabajo contra Shaw protegió el espacio entre líneas y creó oportunidades para el Madrid. pic.twitter.com/gOx085HnTT — Om Arvind (@OmVAsports) September 1, 2021

With a signing like Kadeisha Buchanan possibly on the horizon to replace Babett Peter and partner Ivana, it looks like Madrid’s defense will be in good hands going forward.