Hazard will play vs Cadiz and wants to continue at Madrid next season — report

It’s been refreshing to see players who weren’t relevant earlier in the season, like Dani Ceballos and Jesus Vallejo, play well in the last month or so. Could Eden Hazard be added to the list in Real Madrid’s two remaining La Liga games?

A report today from MARCA states that Hazard, who has returned from his surgery ahead of schedule, has ‘regained his spirits’ after removing the plate in his ankle that was causing him so much difficulty.

It will be interesting to see just how comfortable he looks on the football field again following the removal of the plate. Getting playing time against Cadiz and Real Betis is ideal, because he will be playing without pressure and can use it to gain confidence for himself as he aims to be an important part of Roberto Martinez’s UEFA Nations League squad. In turn, the club and fans will be looking with interest to see what condition he’s in.

Hazard wants to stay in Real Madrid, and has absolutely zero intention of even facilitating a departure, per the report. Perhaps he can play himself into a role off the bench next season.