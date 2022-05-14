Rebirth : 14 May 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
“Rising up, back on the street
Did my time, took my chances
Went the distance, now I’m back on my feet
Just a man and his will to survive” - Survivor
Alaba is on his way back
@David_Alaba #RMCity pic.twitter.com/3awybtcB4s— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 13, 2022
It would not be an overstatement to say Alaba has been greatly missed. Hopefully he will be back in time for Betis and ultimately the CL final.
Intensity
Cadiz would do well to be more prepared than Levante because this team is on a war path and nobody is safe.
Superstar
Eduardo Camavinga's interview with @francefootball will be released tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/CnGR2AL6gw— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 13, 2022
Eduardo Camavinga makes the cover the of France Football. This kid is taking the world by storm. He’s still only 19.
“Rising up straight to the top
Had the guts, got the glory
Went the distance, now I’m not going to stop
Just a man and his will to survive”
The Daily Poll
Poll
Should Real Madrid look for another striker or trust Rodrygo’s versatility?
-
55%
Trust Rodrygo
-
34%
We need to improve the attacking quality on the bench
-
9%
Wait for Haaland
